Expect rain and wind Thursday night, rain/snow mix Saturday, light snow possible Sunday

CLEVELAND — It's that time of year where Clevelanders can enjoy the 60-degree weather one week and get pelted by snow the next. Today is the last quiet day for a while, so enjoy it while you can! Our weather is about to take a major turn towards wet and then wintry weather.

A major cold front arrives by Thursday evening and will mean we'll be soaked for your Thursday night plans. Rain could be heavy at times, so keep the umbrellas with you and plan on some wet roads.

Thursday, of course, is Veterans Day and there will be many special ceremonies including parades going on across NE Ohio.

News 5 Cleveland

Good news is that rain should hold off until after 5 p.m. for everyone except for our western counties where rain could arrive a bit earlier. It will be a warm and windy day with temperatures soaring to around 70 by the afternoon. Get outside and take advantage of the last warm day for a while!

Hold on to your hat Thursday with wind gusts as strong as 30-35 mph by the afternoon.

News 5 Cleveland

The best shot at rain will be from 6 p.m. Thursday evening to about 2 a.m. Friday.

News 5 Cleveland

A few additional showers may develop Friday as much cooler air pours in. This weekend is still looking interesting with a lake effect rain/snow mix still possible for Saturday followed by a chance for some light snow Sunday.

At this point, accumulation looks like it will be minor but we are fine-tuning the forecast as new model data comes in, and we'll let you know the latest. One thing is for sure...it still looks like you will need to pull out the winter weather gear this weekend!

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.