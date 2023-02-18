February could end up as one of the least snowy Februarys ever!

February 2023 has been a lot more like spring than the middle of winter across Northeast Ohio! In fact, as of Feb. 17, Cleveland has only picked up 0.1'' of snow this entire month!! That is about 9 inches below normal. Additionally, we are well below average for seasonal snow as well. Typically, by the middle of February, Cleveland has received 44.5 inches. The 2022 - 2023 snow season has only dropped 17.6 inches of snow, which is 26.9 inches below normal.

With only 0.1'' of snow (so far) this month, we are currently in the running to see one of the least snowy Februarys EVER! The least snowy February is currently 0.2'' and that happened back in 1998. Below are the other top 10 for the least snow during February.

Plus, while we have been dealing with whiplash weather for most of this month, it has been pretty mild. As of February 17th, temperatures are running about 8 degrees above normal for the month as a whole so far.

Of course, there is still plenty of time to pick up more snow! We could even see more accumulation before the end of the month as noted below. This computer model shows the potential for snowfall through the next week.

In fact, the snowiest March ever was in 2008 with nearly 40 inches of snow! That is not typical though. On average, March picks up around 10 inches of snow. Even April usually sees around 2 inches of snow! So for all my snow lovers, there is still time!

