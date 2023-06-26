Few strong storms possible this afternoon across Northeast Ohio

A big area of low pressure across the Great Lakes will bring more scattered showers and storms to Northeast Ohio this afternoon and overnight.

The threat of a few stronger storms will also be with us this afternoon into the evening across the region. The main threat will consist of gusty winds and even some hail. Heavy rain and lightning will also be a concern from these storms during the afternoon and evening.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties through 2:15 p.m. due to the possibility of a strong thunderstorm in the area.

The best chance to see any stronger storms will be during the mid to late afternoon, with the daytime heating driving more of the risk across the region.

Rain and storm chances will continue into the evening, but the stronger storm risk will begin to lessen during the evening hours after peak heating is over.

Rain chances will continue into the day on Tuesday, along with cooler temperatures. The threat won't be as widespread as today it was yesterday but you still may need the rain gear if you are out and about.

We will then finally see some drier conditions return by Wednesday into Thursday, along with more seasonal temperatures for the end of the week.

