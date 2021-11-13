First widespread snow of the season expected tomorrow

CLEVELAND — Welp. It's finally here. Snow is in the forecast.
Saturday
Today, we already have some spotty light snow rolling through with a light rain/snow mix possible this afternoon as temps get to around 40 degrees.
It will be cloudy, chilly and windy today with only minor accumulation. Ground temps are still warm so much of the snow will melt but a little accumulation on colder and elevated surfaces definitely possible.
Sunday
A clipper system will push in bringing a better shot for widespread snow by the afternoon and evening.
Models are showing 1 to 3 inches of snow possible for most of the area by Sunday night.
Advisories
No winter weather advisories have been issued, but there is a small craft advisory in place for choppy water expected for boaters. Wind gusts could be around 30-35 mph today as well.
