First widespread snow of the season expected tomorrow

CLEVELAND — Welp. It's finally here. Snow is in the forecast.

Saturday

Today, we already have some spotty light snow rolling through with a light rain/snow mix possible this afternoon as temps get to around 40 degrees.

News 5 Cleveland

It will be cloudy, chilly and windy today with only minor accumulation. Ground temps are still warm so much of the snow will melt but a little accumulation on colder and elevated surfaces definitely possible.

Sunday

A clipper system will push in bringing a better shot for widespread snow by the afternoon and evening.

News 5 Cleveland

Models are showing 1 to 3 inches of snow possible for most of the area by Sunday night.

News 5 Cleveland

Advisories

No winter weather advisories have been issued, but there is a small craft advisory in place for choppy water expected for boaters. Wind gusts could be around 30-35 mph today as well.

