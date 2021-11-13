Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

First widespread snow of the season expected tomorrow

items.[0].image.alt
News 5 Cleveland
winter2.jpg
Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 10:44:54-05

CLEVELAND — Welp. It's finally here. Snow is in the forecast.

Saturday

Today, we already have some spotty light snow rolling through with a light rain/snow mix possible this afternoon as temps get to around 40 degrees.

winter4.jpg

It will be cloudy, chilly and windy today with only minor accumulation. Ground temps are still warm so much of the snow will melt but a little accumulation on colder and elevated surfaces definitely possible.

Sunday

A clipper system will push in bringing a better shot for widespread snow by the afternoon and evening.

winter6.jpg

Models are showing 1 to 3 inches of snow possible for most of the area by Sunday night.

winter3.jpg

Advisories

No winter weather advisories have been issued, but there is a small craft advisory in place for choppy water expected for boaters. Wind gusts could be around 30-35 mph today as well.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018