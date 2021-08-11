FirstEnergy reporting 27,000 power outages after severe weather, mainly in Stark and Summit counties

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy is reporting over 27,000 power outages where severe weather was reported Wednesday afternoon.

The majority of power outages are in Summit, Stark and Portage counties. According to the City of Akron, there is an outage from St. Thomas on North Main Avenue to Cuyahoga Falls, which is impacting traffic lights.

Stark County-4,837

Summit County—10,758

Portage County—4,012

Medina County—916

Wayne County—300

Portage and Stark counties were previously under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

FirstEnergy said severe weather is impacting power outages so there is no estimated time of restoration.

