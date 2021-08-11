Watch
FirstEnergy reporting 27,000 power outages after severe weather, mainly in Stark and Summit counties

Posted at 12:45 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:55:14-04

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy is reporting over 27,000 power outages where severe weather was reported Wednesday afternoon.

The majority of power outages are in Summit, Stark and Portage counties. According to the City of Akron, there is an outage from St. Thomas on North Main Avenue to Cuyahoga Falls, which is impacting traffic lights.

  • Stark County-4,837
  • Summit County—10,758
  • Portage County—4,012
  • Medina County—916
  • Wayne County—300

Portage and Stark counties were previously under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

FirstEnergy said severe weather is impacting power outages so there is no estimated time of restoration.

Click here to view power outages in your county.

