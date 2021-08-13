FirstEnergy reporting over 14,000 power outages in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Following several days of storms that wreaked havoc in parts of Northeast Ohio, downed trees and power lines have caused power outages across the area, including Cuyahoga County where there are over 14,000 power outages.

FirstEnergy is reporting 14,153 power outages in Cuyahoga County Friday.

Bay Village—1,961

Bedford Heights—82

Brooklyn—104

Cleveland—6,591

Cleveland Heights—1,350

East Cleveland—204

Euclid—211

Fairview Park—97

Garfield Heights—228

Hunting Valley —65

Lakewood—979

Maple Heights—136

North Olmsted—254

Parma—369

Rocky River—297

Shaker Heights—193

South Euclid—169

Westlake—237

The estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m.

Click here to find outages in your area.

Other counties experiencing power outages in Northeast Ohio include:

Geauga County—539

Lake County—784

Lorain County—1,094

Summit County—178

