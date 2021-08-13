Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

FirstEnergy reporting over 14,000 power outages in Cuyahoga County

items.[0].image.alt
News 5 Cleveland.
A tree on a home on Stoer Road, Shaker Heights. August 2021.
download (1).jpeg
Posted at 7:52 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 07:52:00-04

CLEVELAND — Following several days of storms that wreaked havoc in parts of Northeast Ohio, downed trees and power lines have caused power outages across the area, including Cuyahoga County where there are over 14,000 power outages.

FirstEnergy is reporting 14,153 power outages in Cuyahoga County Friday.

  • Bay Village—1,961
  • Bedford Heights—82
  • Brooklyn—104
  • Cleveland—6,591
  • Cleveland Heights—1,350
  • East Cleveland—204
  • Euclid—211
  • Fairview Park—97
  • Garfield Heights—228
  • Hunting Valley —65
  • Lakewood—979
  • Maple Heights—136
  • North Olmsted—254
  • Parma—369
  • Rocky River—297
  • Shaker Heights—193
  • South Euclid—169
  • Westlake—237

The estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m.

Click here to find outages in your area.

Other counties experiencing power outages in Northeast Ohio include:

  • Geauga County—539
  • Lake County—784
  • Lorain County—1,094
  • Summit County—178

RELATED: 3 Lakewood families displaced after huge tree fell into their homes

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018