FirstEnergy reporting over 14,000 power outages in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Following several days of storms that wreaked havoc in parts of Northeast Ohio, downed trees and power lines have caused power outages across the area, including Cuyahoga County where there are over 14,000 power outages.
FirstEnergy is reporting 14,153 power outages in Cuyahoga County Friday.
- Bay Village—1,961
- Bedford Heights—82
- Brooklyn—104
- Cleveland—6,591
- Cleveland Heights—1,350
- East Cleveland—204
- Euclid—211
- Fairview Park—97
- Garfield Heights—228
- Hunting Valley —65
- Lakewood—979
- Maple Heights—136
- North Olmsted—254
- Parma—369
- Rocky River—297
- Shaker Heights—193
- South Euclid—169
- Westlake—237
The estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m.
Click here to find outages in your area.
Other counties experiencing power outages in Northeast Ohio include:
- Geauga County—539
- Lake County—784
- Lorain County—1,094
- Summit County—178
RELATED: 3 Lakewood families displaced after huge tree fell into their homes
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter