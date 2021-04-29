FirstEnergy reporting power outages in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy is reporting power outages in the area, with the majority of outages concentrated in Cuyahoga County.

There are 3,623 power outages in Cuyahoga County.



Cleveland—2,439

Shaker Heights—1,089

Strongsville—77

Boulevard, Onaway & Woodbury schools in Shaker Heights are currently without power. All students and staff are safe. The District will share updates as more information is available.

There are 102 power outages in Lake County.

The time of restoration for power outages in Cuyahoga County is 12:00 p.m.

News 5 will continue to update this story as more power outages are reported in the area. To see a list of outages in your city, click here.

