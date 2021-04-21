FirstEnergy reporting thousands of power outages across Northeast Ohio after overnight snow

CLEVELAND — Thousands of residents are without power Wednesday after spring snow arrived overnight.

There are over 30,000 residents without power across the area.

The power outages as of 8:30 a.m. are :

Ashtabula County: 3,174

Cuyahoga County: 13, 522

Geauga County: 695

Lake County: 4,278

Lorain County: 385

Richland County: 347

Summit County: 226

FirstEnergy reported the estimated time of restoration for the power outages is approximately 4:00 p.m.

For the latest updates, click HERE.

Wet snow weighed down branches causing trees to fall. In Fairview Park in the area of West 212th Street, branches snapped.

The weight of the heavy wet snow is starting to pull branches and trees down. This is in the area of W212 and W214 in Fairview Park. Hearing a lot of this kind of thing on the radios. pic.twitter.com/evRvQ0uBvY — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 21, 2021

The City of Oberlin is reporting an electrical outage on the West Side of Town. Crews are in route to the power outages.

The City of Mentor is reporting multiple power outages throughout the city. The city is asking all motorists to treat non-working traffic signals as 4-way stops.

City of Mentor.

As of 6 a.m., intersections out with traffic lights include Heisley and Gendricks, Heisley and Tyler, Munson and Center.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter