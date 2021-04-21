Watch
FirstEnergy reporting thousands of power outages across Northeast Ohio after overnight snow

Bob Fenner
Branches down in Fairview.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 08:25:52-04

CLEVELAND — Thousands of residents are without power Wednesday after spring snow arrived overnight.

There are over 30,000 residents without power across the area.

The power outages as of 8:30 a.m. are :

  • Ashtabula County: 3,174
  • Cuyahoga County: 13, 522
  • Geauga County: 695
  • Lake County: 4,278
  • Lorain County: 385
  • Richland County: 347
  • Summit County: 226

FirstEnergy reported the estimated time of restoration for the power outages is approximately 4:00 p.m.

For the latest updates, click HERE.

Wet snow weighed down branches causing trees to fall. In Fairview Park in the area of West 212th Street, branches snapped.

The City of Oberlin is reporting an electrical outage on the West Side of Town. Crews are in route to the power outages.

The City of Mentor is reporting multiple power outages throughout the city. The city is asking all motorists to treat non-working traffic signals as 4-way stops.

As of 6 a.m., intersections out with traffic lights include Heisley and Gendricks, Heisley and Tyler, Munson and Center.

