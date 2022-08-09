Watch Now
Flash Flood Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties night

Posted at 8:28 PM, Aug 08, 2022
CLEVELAND — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 11:15 p.m. Monday night.

The following counties are under the warning:

  • Huron
  • Lorain
  • Cuyahoga
  • Medina

Low-lying areas such as small creeks, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses will be impacted due to heavy rain moving through the area.

