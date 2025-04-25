Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuyahoga County

A flash flood warning was issued for Cuyahoga County, especially in the Southeastern portion, until 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches is possible in the area, according to the NWS.
The following areas are experiencing flooding:
- Solon
- Warrensville Heights
- Highland Hills
- Bedford
- Bedford Heights
- Beachwood
- Pepper Pike
- Shaker Heights
- Maple Heights
- Walton Hills
- Valley View
