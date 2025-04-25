Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuyahoga County

A flash flood warning was issued for Cuyahoga County, especially in the Southeastern portion, until 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches is possible in the area, according to the NWS.

The following areas are experiencing flooding:



Solon

Warrensville Heights

Highland Hills

Bedford

Bedford Heights

Beachwood

Pepper Pike

Shaker Heights

Maple Heights

Walton Hills

Valley View

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter