Flash Flood Warning issued for Cuyahoga County

A flash flood warning was issued for Cuyahoga County, especially in the Southeastern portion, until 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches is possible in the area, according to the NWS.

The following areas are experiencing flooding:

  • Solon
  • Warrensville Heights
  • Highland Hills
  • Bedford
  • Bedford Heights
  • Beachwood
  • Pepper Pike
  • Shaker Heights
  • Maple Heights
  • Walton Hills
  • Valley View

