Flood Advisory for ice jams issued for Erie and Lorain counties

LORAIN, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for an ice jam of local rivers in Erie and Lorain counties.

The advisory is in effect for Lorain and Erie counties from 8:45 a.m. Thursday through Friday at 8:45 a.m.

Minor flooding in low-lying areas near Vermilion River, Mill Hollow and Bacon Woods Park is possible.

Gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near the advisory area. Between a half-inch to 1 inch of rain hall fallen.

Due to flooding of the Vermilion River, Lorain County Metroparks has closed the Vermilion River Reservation: Hollow Park for the safety of visitors. The Carriage Barn Visitor Center is also closed.

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning issued for more Northeast Ohio counties

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter