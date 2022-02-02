Winter Storm Warning issued for more Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for more counties in Northeast Ohio as a major winter storm arrives in our area.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Summit and Wayne counties.

The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m Friday.

Heavy precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Travel is expected to be difficult with areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility.

The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday through Thursday. Snowfall may exceed one inch per hour at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Holmes and Stark counties.

Tuscarawas County is still under a Winter Storm Watch.

