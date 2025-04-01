Flood Watch in effect for most of Northeast Ohio through weekend

CLEVELAND — A soggy, rainy and stormy weather pattern will be setting up across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday through the end of this week. A Flood Watch has been issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio due to the threat of repeated rounds of heavy rain.

news 5

The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for most of the News 5 Viewing area east of I-77 through 8 AM on April 6th.

Counties in the watch include:



Cuyahoga

Ashland

Erie

Huron

Lorain

Medina

Richland

Stark

Summit

Wayne

Rain fall totals could be impressive from Wednesday through the end of Sunday, with most areas seeing well over a couple inches of rain before the end of the weekend.

Here are some estimates for the region:

news 5

The first round of significant rain moves in Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The next round will move in for the weekend.

The highest totals will be south of Route 30, with some areas receiving over four inches of rainfall before Monday.

