Flood Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties

National Weather Service
Posted at 2:17 PM, Feb 15, 2022
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties due to rain melting snow.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties until late Thursday night:

  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Richland
  • Summit
  • Wayne

The NWS said excessive runoff from cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas or locations with poor drainage. The biggest threat of flooding is in areas where there are ice jams.

