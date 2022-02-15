Flood Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties due to rain melting snow.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties until late Thursday night:

Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Richland

Summit

Wayne

The NWS said excessive runoff from cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas or locations with poor drainage. The biggest threat of flooding is in areas where there are ice jams.

