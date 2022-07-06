WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Watch has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.
The Watch is in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties:
- Wayne County
- Ashland County
- Huron County
- Richland County
- Holmes County
Flash flooding is possible due to the amount of rainfall expected.
One to three inches of rainfall is expected.
Rivers, creeks, ponds and other low-lying areas could flood.
