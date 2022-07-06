Watch Now
Flood Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio  — A Flood Watch has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The Watch is in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties:

  • Wayne County
  • Ashland County
  • Huron County
  • Richland County
  • Holmes County

Flash flooding is possible due to the amount of rainfall expected.

One to three inches of rainfall is expected.

Rivers, creeks, ponds and other low-lying areas could flood.

