Flood Watch issued for Stark, Wayne and Holmes counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch Tuesday for several Northeast Ohio counties as heavy rain is expected through tonight.

The Flood Watch is in effect for Holmes, Wayne and Stark counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday until Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Excessive runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

An inch of rain is expected on top of an already saturated ground and recently high water flow may result in flooding.

Those who live in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

