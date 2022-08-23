Forecast: Isolated showers tonight and Tuesday

Some drier air will move in overnight. Showers will fade. Some clearing will follow by sunrise. We may also see some patchy fog by dawn. Lows will drop down to near 60 degrees.
Few storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon, mainly for our eastern counties. But a drier and slightly warmer weather pattern returns by the middle of the week with temperatures climbing to the 80s.
Small rain chances return by Friday.
What To Expect:
- Showers fading overnight
- Patchy fog is possible by sunrise
- Few storms Tuesday east
- Dry weather arrives for Wednesday
- Heating up later this week
Daily Breakdown:
Tonight: Isolated thundershowers. Patchy fog. | Low: 63º
Tuesday: A few more storms - especially east.| High: 80º
Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 82º
Thursday: Warmer and still dry.| High: 83º
Friday: Partly cloudy.| High: 82º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter