Forecast: Isolated showers tonight and Tuesday

Some drier air will move in overnight. Showers will fade. Some clearing will follow by sunrise. We may also see some patchy fog by dawn. Lows will drop down to near 60 degrees.

Few storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon, mainly for our eastern counties. But a drier and slightly warmer weather pattern returns by the middle of the week with temperatures climbing to the 80s.

Small rain chances return by Friday.

What To Expect:

Showers fading overnight

Patchy fog is possible by sunrise

Few storms Tuesday east

Dry weather arrives for Wednesday

Heating up later this week



Daily Breakdown:

Tonight: Isolated thundershowers. Patchy fog. | Low: 63º

Tuesday: A few more storms - especially east.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 82º

Thursday: Warmer and still dry.| High: 83º

Friday: Partly cloudy.| High: 82º

