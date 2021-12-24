Forget about snow, it's going to be a wet Christmas in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Over the last 127 years, Cleveland has had a white Christmas (1 inch of snow on the ground) 52 times. We will not be adding to that number this year. It will be a wet Christmas rather than a white Christmas for 2021.

A warm front moved through the area last night and a second warm front will slide through tonight. Both of these fronts have warmed us up nicely! Temperatures have increased 20-25 degrees over the last day and it will be a very mild Christmas Eve. Expect temperatures in the 50s with breezy winds and more clouds than sun. There is a chance for a few showers today, but most of the daytime hours look dry.

Tonight is a different story. It will still be mild with temps in the low and mid 50s, but rain chances will be increasing. Widespread rain is likely overnight and Christmas morning. The best chance for rain is from 12 am to 10 am. Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds will be possible as well. Expect about 0.25 to 1 inch of rain. Showers will decrease in coverage and become scattered during Christmas afternoon and evening. Showers will fade away by Saturday night/Sunday morning. Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about rain coverage and timing.

Christmas will start off very mild with temperatures in the 50s. However, as a cold front slides through, temperatures will fall. It will be in the 30s by Saturday night and we do not warm much on Sunday. I hope you have a great and safe holiday. Stay dry.