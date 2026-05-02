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Freeze Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

3 counties under Frost Advisory
FREEZE WARNING.jpg
NEWS 5
FREEZE WARNING.jpg
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The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for several Northeast Ohio counties starting Saturday night.

From 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, the following counties will be under this warning:

  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula
  • Geauga
  • Holmes
  • Huron
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Tuscarawas
  • Wayne

Additionally, a Frost Advisory has been issued for the following counties from 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Lake

Temperatures are expected to drop to near 32° by Sunday morning in communities away from the lake, while temperatures are expected to dip to 34-36° near the lake.

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