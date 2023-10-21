Freeze Watch issued for 12 Northeast Ohio counties

A Freeze Watch has been issued for 12 counties in Northeast Ohio until Monday morning.

The following counties are under this watch from 2:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Monday:

Ashland County

Ashtabula County

Geauga County

Holmes County

Huron County

Medina County

Portage County

Richland County

Stark County

Summit County

Tuscarawas County

Wayne County

These sub-freezing temperatures could potentially kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Those in affected counties should take precautionary measures such as protecting plants and preventing freezing or possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining or allowing them to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

