Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Freeze Watch issued for 12 Northeast Ohio counties

AS7_5245b-430.jpg
Aleksey Stemmer;Aleksejs Polakovs
File image of ice.
AS7_5245b-430.jpg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 16:07:27-04

A Freeze Watch has been issued for 12 counties in Northeast Ohio until Monday morning.

The following counties are under this watch from 2:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Monday:

  • Ashland County
  • Ashtabula County
  • Geauga County
  • Holmes County
  • Huron County 
  • Medina County
  • Portage County
  • Richland County
  • Stark County
  • Summit County
  • Tuscarawas County
  • Wayne County

These sub-freezing temperatures could potentially kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Those in affected counties should take precautionary measures such as protecting plants and preventing freezing or possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining or allowing them to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018