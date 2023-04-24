Freeze Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

The calendar says the end of April, but it certainly does not feel like it!

After a very early March-like day, with highs in the mid-40s, temperatures will begin to drop overnight.

High pressure will begin to build in from the southwest this evening into overnight, clearing most of the region, and calming the winds down.

This will allow the temperature to drop into the lower 30s after midnight into the first half of the morning on Tuesday.

So if you are heading out early on Tuesday, give yourself plenty of extra time to scrape the frost off the windshield if you left your vehicle outside.

Also, if you have any vegetation that you want to keep, bring it inside or at least cover it.

The Power of 5 forecast is looking warmer during the overnight as we head into the middle and end of the week, so frost or freeze is not going to be a concern.

Remember, that our typical "Frost/Freeze Date" is May 15, so the chance of seeing freezing temperatures will still be possible until then.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter