Frost advisories issued again for 5 Northeast Ohio counties for Wednesday morning

News 5
Frost Advisories will be in effect for 5 Northeast Ohio counties from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 15:45:57-04

Frost Advisories have been issued once again for five counties in the southern portion of Northeast Ohio, for the potential for patchy frost.

The advisories will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Ashland, Holmes, Richland, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Low temperatures in the mid to low 30s could result in some patchy frost formation, especially in sheltered valleys. Those with sensitive outdoor plants are advised to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, check on your vehicle's tire pressure, as these temperatures will cause your tires to become under-inflated.

So far, no frost advisories have been issued for the northern lakeshore counties.

There is less chance of frosty mornings for the rest of this week, with warmer temperatures expected Wednesday and Friday, and showers expected Thursday and Saturday.

