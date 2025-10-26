Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in Effect across NEO

Freezing and Sub-freezing temperatures are expected inland from Lake Erie tonight.

A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and remain in effect through 9 a.m. Monday. Counties included in the freeze warning are Medina, Lorain, Stark, Wayne, Ashland, Holmes, Geauga, Inland Ashtabula and Portage Counties.

WEWS

A frost advisory will go into effect at midnight and remain in effect through 9 a.m. Monday. Counties included in the frost advisory are Cuyahoga, Lake and Shoreline Ashtabula counties.

WEWS

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter