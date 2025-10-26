Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in Effect across NEO

Freezing and Sub-freezing temperatures are expected inland from Lake Erie tonight.

A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and remain in effect through 9 a.m. Monday. Counties included in the freeze warning are Medina, Lorain, Stark, Wayne, Ashland, Holmes, Geauga, Inland Ashtabula and Portage Counties.

A frost advisory will go into effect at midnight and remain in effect through 9 a.m. Monday. Counties included in the frost advisory are Cuyahoga, Lake and Shoreline Ashtabula counties.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

