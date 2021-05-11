Watch
Frost Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio as temps expected near 30 degrees tonight

Remeisha Shade.
Posted at 2:06 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 14:06:58-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio beginning Wednesday.

The frost advisory is in effect for Ashland, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m.

Temperatures will dip to the 30s overnight with more frost possible.

Minor flooding is still possible around Killbuck Creek and the Black River in Elyria where Flood Warnings are in effect from Sunday’s rain.

On the bright side, lots of sun is expected in the next couple of days with temperatures near 70 degrees this weekend.

