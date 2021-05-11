Frost Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio as temps expected near 30 degrees tonight

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio beginning Wednesday.

The frost advisory is in effect for Ashland, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m.

Look for widespread #frost tonight, mainly away from the Lakeshore - Frost Advisory has been issued for most of NE Ohio for WED AM. Does Not include Cleveland, Mentor, Sandusky or Ashtabula.#ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/oOGAW1BDhy — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 11, 2021

Temperatures will dip to the 30s overnight with more frost possible.

Minor flooding is still possible around Killbuck Creek and the Black River in Elyria where Flood Warnings are in effect from Sunday’s rain.

On the bright side, lots of sun is expected in the next couple of days with temperatures near 70 degrees this weekend.

