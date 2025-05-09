Watch Now
Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties for early Saturday morning

It may be nearly the middle of May, but Mother Nature in Ohio doesn't really feel like warming up just yet. A Frost Advisory has been issued.
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the following counties from 2 to 8 a.m. Saturday:

  • Ashland
  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga
  • Medina
  • Richland
Overnight temperatures could dip down to 35 degrees, creating frost that could harm sensitive outdoor plants. If you have plants that don't deal well with extreme cold, bring them inside if possible. If they can't be moved indoors, cover your plants up.

