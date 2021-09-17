Get ready, fall leaves are just around the corner

CLEVELAND — The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer.

Fall officially starts on Wednesday, September 22 which also means we're getting closer to one of the prettiest times of the year in northern Ohio.

The leaves are about to start changing.

The greens that have been so full all year (top 10 wettest summers) will start to change to more yellows, oranges, and reds.

We'll see it first near the highways and higher elevations.

Then across the rest of the state working their way into the valleys.

Finally ending up on the ground rustling through our rakes.

We're not due for peak colors until mid to late October and into November but that doesn't mean we can't start looking!

We should start to see the first leaves changing any day now.

Let us know as soon as you see them.

Email us your photos or post them on social media.