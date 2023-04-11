Get those feeders up now! The hummingbirds are back!

The Ruby-throated hummingbird is one of Northern Ohio's most beloved backyard birds. Bird watchers of all ages are anxiously awaiting their springtime return within the next two weeks.

These green and gray birds are known for their rapidly beating wings and their ability to hover in mid-air near their favorite flower sipping sweet nectar from every blossom. The males have iridescent ruby-red throat feathers.

Each fall, these tiny birds migrate south into Central America. They then make the long journey back north arriving across much of Northern Ohio by late April and early May.

The general rule in my house growing up was to have the hummingbird feeders up and ready to go by May 1. However, hummingbirds are already being spotted across Ohio with the first sightings near Columbus and Dayton between March 31 and April 8. Today, 2 male hummingbirds were spotted at a feeder in Canal Fulton in northwestern Stark County!

They will likely arrive in mass across our area in the next 10 days or so. Hummingbirds are relatively easy to attract. Specially built hummingbird feeders can be purchased at any local box or hardware store. You then fill that feeder up with a simple mixture of one part processed sugar and four parts water. That's it.

Hummingbirds aren't afraid of people. In fact, I've had a hummingbird drink from a hand-held feeder right in front of my face! Make sure to refill and clean your feeders every five days or so during the heat of summer to prevent mold. Get those feeders cleaned and ready to go this week. And get ready to enjoy these entertaining little birds all Spring and Summer long.

