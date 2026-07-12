Grab the cameras: smoky sunset Sunday from Canadian wildfires

If you looked up this morning and saw some gray in the sky, or what you thought were clouds, your eyes were not deceiving you. That was wildfire smoke, which is slowly increasing through the day on Sunday.

Is there any good news? Yes. This is NOT impacting air quality for anyone in northern Ohio. The smoke is up in the sky and not at the ground, so the air quality index is not worse due to the smoke.

For those who love viewing and photographing sunsets, this evening should be a treat, with the smoke altering and amplifying some colors, while muting others. A few passing clouds will potentially make it a top-10 sunset of the year.

The smoke got to Ohio because of the wind speed and direction. The origin of the smoke is from major Canadian wildfires, primarily one near Hudson Bay. A northeast wind from yesterday into today allowed smoke to reach as far as it has.

The wind will change direction and weaken later Sunday night and into early next week. The smoke will slowly mix out and depart.

As the wind around the heat dome turns to the northwest on Thursday, smoke from western U.S. wildfires could reach our area. We'll keep you updated on that.

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