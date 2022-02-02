Greater Cleveland Food Bank cancels Thursday's distribution due to winter storm

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thursday distribution has been canceled due to the impending winter storm.

The food bank is asking anyone that needs to get food to do one of the following:



The Greater Cleveland Food Bank operates a food pantry in the City of Euclid which will be open Wednesday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The pantry is located at 25897 Euclid Ave. Please bring a photo ID and bags if you have them available to you. Call the food bank’s help center at 216-738-2067 to confirm hours.

The Food Bank’s website has a map of food pantries and hot meal locations near you with available hours. Click here to learn more.

You can also call the Food Bank’s help center at 216-738-2067 to speak with a client help specialist who can help you find food resources in your community.

The Food Bank plans on returning to the Muni Lot on Feb. 10.