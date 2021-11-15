Gusty winds fueling Lake Effect snow and rain Monday

CLEVELAND — Gusty winds coming off of Lake Erie are fueling Lake Effect snow Monday morning.

It’s a mix of rain and snow for the most part. Most of the roads East of Cleveland are wet.

Gusty wind coming off of Lake Erie fueling Lake Effect this morning. It's a mix of rain and snow for the most part so be safe on the streets east of Cleveland. #WEWS #OHwx #GMCle pic.twitter.com/jvXH0feYqp — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) November 15, 2021

Lake effect snow will continue throughout the day, mainly in the primary snow belt in Lake and Ashtabula counties. The lake effect snow mix will taper off Monday night.

Some could get another inch or so for parts of the area tonight into Monday with some isolated higher totals across the snow belt.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 170 crews out across the state patrolling, treating and in some cases like in Ashtabula County, plowing the roads.

An ODOT spokesperson told News 5 that some bridge decks and overpasses could be slippery during the morning commute.

Temperatures in the 60s return on Wednesday before a cold front.

