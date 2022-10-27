Halloween: Will it be a soggy Trick or Treat?

CLEVELAND — Most communities are hosting Trick or Treat Hours on October 31 this year, which lands on Monday night. The good news is we should have mild temperatures this weekend and for Halloween Monday.

Highs are likely to top out in the 60s during the day with evening temperatures hanging in the 50s. Dry weather is expected Saturday with, perhaps, isolated rain showers toward midnight on Sunday.

Rain chances look to increase for Halloween Day.

But, right now, it looks like most of the rain should be out of the area by 5 p.m. on Monday evening.

Isolated sprinkles or light rain showers are possible Monday evening for Beggar's Night and for the Browns Monday Night Football Game. The rain should not be widespread and should end quickly through the evening hours.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter