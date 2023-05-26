Heads up: The International Space Station is making a high altitude pass over Northeast Ohio tonight

CLEVELAND — HEADS UP! Northeast Ohio is in for a treat with a high altitude pass of the International Space Station TONIGHT.

WHERE AND WHEN TO LOOK

The International Space Station will appear in the Northwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees. It will move across the sky and set in the southeastern part of the sky at 75 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will be visible tonight at 11:01 p.m. for four minutes. The max height will be 89 degrees above the horizon, so it will be nearly directly overhead tonight.

wews

HOW TO FIND IT

For perspective, the horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees. The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane. It travels at about 17,500 mph.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland The International Space Station as seen from Wadsworth in 2018.

CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING

It will be mostly clear tonight, so the ISS should be pretty easy to find. Plan for cooling temperatures in the low to mid 50s around 11 p.m. I would head outside a couple minutes before 11 to get your bearings and allow your eyes to adjust. Be sure to send any pictures to News 5 as well (Pics@WEWS.com).

wews

If you missed this one, there will be other passings this weekend - just lower in the sky.



Saturday's passing will appear in the northwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees. It will move across the sky and set in the east-southeastern part of the sky at 21 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will be visible Saturday night at 10:12 p.m. for five minutes. The max height will be 54 degrees above the horizon, so it will be about halfway up the sky.



Sunday's passing is the longest, but also the lowest in the sky, which will make it more difficult to see. It will appear in the northwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees. It will move across the sky and set in the eastern part of the sky at 10 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will be visible Sunday night at 9:24 p.m. for six minutes. The max height will be 35 degrees above the horizon, so it will be in the lower half of the sky.

