Heat Advisory and records being tested across NEO

The hottest air of the season is moving in for the second half of the weekend, into the start of the new work week across NEO!

As the temperatures climb, humidity will also be increasing, and this will bring heat index values to dangerous levels.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of NEO, beginning on Sunday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday evening. Heat and humidity combined will make it feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s during peak heating during these days.

NEWS 5

High temperatures forecasted to be in the 90s for the first time this season, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

NEWS 5

Records will be tested across the region at the beginning of the week. Here's a look at records from Sunday through Wednesday in Cleveland, Akron/Canton, and Mansfield.

NEWS 5

NEWS 5

NEWS 5

NEWS 5

The best chance for the records to be tested will be on Monday in Cleveland. I don't think we will see any broken records on Sunday, Tuesday, and certainly not on Wednesday, as Wednesday will be the anniversary of the all-time record high temperature in Cleveland back in 1988.

Rain chances will move in for the middle and end of the week, which will drop temperatures slightly, but the humidity will not budge.

Make sure you check on loved ones, especially kiddos and the elderly, this week. And make sure the furry family members have a place to cool down, along with more food and water, as they cannot take their fur coats off in this upcoming heat.

Here are some tips on how to stay safe this week:

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter