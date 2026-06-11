Heat Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The hottest day of 2026 so far is here, so it is important to be prepared if you plan to be outside for more than just a few minutes.

With the combination of heat and high humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for most of the News 5 viewing area, including the Cleveland and Akron metro areas.

High temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees, with the humidity making it feel like 95 to 100 degrees. Dew points, or a measure of how humid it is, are very high. Florida-level humidity has persisted for a second day, contributing to the dangerous heat.

If you are outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., make sure to wear SPF 30+ sunscreen and reapply every two hours. Also, drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated is key when conditions are this hot and humid. Limit your time in general, especially if you have heat or air quality sensitivities.

It will be cooler and much more comfortable tomorrow as the humidity drops and highs are only near 80.

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