Heat fueling afternoon and evening storms with possible damaging winds

CLEVELAND — The heat and humidity will fuel afternoon and evening storms on Wednesday.
Storms will build along the cold front this afternoon as it rolls through Ohio. A few storms will build from 2-4 p.m. followed by peak activity from 4-8 p.m.
Some storms will be strong and potentially damaging.
Rain, wind, hail, lightning and an isolated tornado are possible.
Rain and a few storms will linger into Thursday as cooler air returns.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter