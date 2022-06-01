Heat fueling afternoon and evening storms with possible damaging winds

CLEVELAND — The heat and humidity will fuel afternoon and evening storms on Wednesday.

Storms will build along the cold front this afternoon as it rolls through Ohio. A few storms will build from 2-4 p.m. followed by peak activity from 4-8 p.m.

Some storms will be strong and potentially damaging.

News 5 Cleveland.

Rain, wind, hail, lightning and an isolated tornado are possible.

News 5 Cleveland.

Rain and a few storms will linger into Thursday as cooler air returns.

