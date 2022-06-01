Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Heat fueling afternoon and evening storms with possible damaging winds

FUKrIJfWIAEe_3X.jpeg
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 09:37:04-04

CLEVELAND — The heat and humidity will fuel afternoon and evening storms on Wednesday.

Storms will build along the cold front this afternoon as it rolls through Ohio. A few storms will build from 2-4 p.m. followed by peak activity from 4-8 p.m.

Some storms will be strong and potentially damaging.

FUJ-Fa1WUAU7uQi.jpeg

Rain, wind, hail, lightning and an isolated tornado are possible.

FUKq0Y6WIAEKU0G.jpeg

Rain and a few storms will linger into Thursday as cooler air returns.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018