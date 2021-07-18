Here's how much rain Northeast Ohio has seen over the past 3 days

The rain has left Northeast Ohio! We will see much drier weather for the second half of the weekend. However, the last 10 days have been VERY active.
On July 7, Cleveland Hopkins Airport was running nearly six inches below average yearly precipitation. This was mostly to blame for less snow than usual this winter.
Over the last 10 days (July 7-17), CLE received 7.18 inches of rain. That is a lot of rain too fast. In fact, that is a record.
Since July 1, 7.18" of rain has fallen at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, which is the most that's ever been recorded during this particular stretch!! Previous record was 5.34" in 1992.— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 17, 2021
Warnings:
There are still flood warnings in effect for a few area rivers including Black River at Elyria affecting Lorain County, Portage River at Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties, Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station affecting Trumbull County and Huron River near Milan affecting Erie County.
How Much Rain?
The National Weather Service has compiled a list of rainfall reports from the last three days.
You may see a few locations more than once in the list below. These are slightly different reporting locations. You can see the exact locations, timing, providers and additional rainfall totals around Northeast Ohio by heading over to the NWS website.
Ashland County
- Sullivan: 3.39 in
- Nova: 2.59 in
- Polk: 2.58 in
- Ashland 1.60 in
- Loudonville: 1.46 in
- Perrysville: 1.36 in
- Jeromesville: 1.28 in
Ashtabula County
- Roaming Shores: 3.07 in
- Rome: 3.06 in
- Rock Creek: 2.88 in
- Pierpont: 2.59 in
- Ashtabula: 2.12 in
- Harpersfield: 1.77 in
- WSW Ashtabula: 1.11 in
Cuyahoga County
- Parma: 2.73 in
- Strongsville: 2.69 in
- Shaker Heights: 2.54 in
- Cleveland: 2.54 in
- Moreland Hills: 2.44 in
- Cleveland: 2.37 in
- Highland Hills: 2.21 in
- Brecksville: 2.18 in
- Berea: 2.13 in
- Rocky River: 2.12 in
- Garfield Heights: 2.10 in
- Linndale: 1.97 in
- Parma: 1.94 in
- Cleveland: 1.94 in
- Brook Park: 1.93 in
- Seven Hills: 1.91 in
- Shaker Heights: 1.83 in
- Lakewood: 1.77 in
- Cleveland Heights: 1.70 in
- Westlake: 1.68 in
- South Euclid: 1.65 in
- Chagrin Falls: 1.54 in
- Westlake: 1.29 in
- Walton Hills 1.16 in
The raging falls! Check out this video taken yesterday in Chagrin Falls after all the recent rain! 🌊— Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) July 18, 2021
📸: Cindy Uveges pic.twitter.com/SyD1X0Rm2C
Erie County
- Castalia: 3.41 in
- Milan: 2.66 in
- Sandusky: 2.48 in
- Monroeville: 2.18 in
- Vermilion: 2.15 in
- Bellevue: 1.9 NE 1.94 in
- Wakeman: 1.73 in
- Huron: 1.70 in
- Vermilion: 1.38 in
- Sandusky: 1.30 in
Geauga County
- Montville: 3.91 in
- Bainbridge: 3.49 in
- Hiram: 3.40 in
- Chagrin Falls: 3.19 in
- Middlefield: 3.02 in
- South Russell: 2.89 in
- Chesterland: 2.76 in
- Auburn: 2.34 in
- Madison: 2.29 in
- Burton: 2.10 in
- Chardon: 2.08 in
- Madison: 2.06 in
- Middlefield: 1.96 in
- Chesterland: 1.96 in
Holmes County
- Millersburg: 1.37 in
Huron County
- Plymouth: 3.03 in
- Norwalk: 2.14 in
Lake County
- Kirtland: 2.89 in
- Painesville: 2.04 in
- Mentor: 1.73 in
- Kirtland: 1.52 in
- Eastlake: 1.33 in
- Painesville: 1.16 in
- Willoughby: 1.06 in
- Mentor: 1.03 in
- Wickliffe: 1.02 in
Lorain County
- Vermilion: 2.1 S: 4.89 in
- Wellington: 3.02 in
- Kipton: 2.85 in
- Wellington: 2.41 in
- Lagrange: 2.40 in
- Penfield: 2.40 in
- North Ridgeville: 2.01 in
- Lorain: Elyria 2.00 in
- North Ridgeville: 1.93 in
- Oberlin: 1.90 in
- Avon Lake: 1.87 in
- Lorain: 1.69 in
- Amherst: 1.65 in
- Sheffield Lake: 1.48 in
- Avon: 1.38 in
- Vermilion 1.7 NW: 1.25 in
Medina County
- Homerville: 3.38 in
- Medina: 3.26 in
- Valley City: 3.09 in
- Medina: 3.00 in
- Sharon Township: 2.57 in
- Hinckley: 2.23 in
- Seville: 2.12 in
- 1.3 S Seville: 2.00 in
- Brunswick: 1.96 in
- Brunswick: 1.95 in
- Rittman: 1.91 in
- Wadsworth: 1.62 in
- Seville: 1.50 in
- Seville 2.9 NE: 1.41 in
Ottawa County
- Port Clinton 6.8 W: 2.73 in
- Danbury Twp: 2.05 in
- Port Clinton: 2.02 in
- Port Clinton: 2.5 W 1.75 in
- Port Clinton: 1.65 in
- Port Clinton: 5.5 ENE 1.46 in
Portage County
- Mantua 1.0 NNW: 3.53 in
- Hiram: 2.19
- Ravenna: 2.16 in
- Garrettsville: 1.96 in
- Kent 1.5 W: 1.80
- Rootstown: 1.69 in
- Windham: 1.65 in
- Ravenna 0.5 E: 1.63 in
- Kent 3.6 NE: 1.55 in
- Mogadore 4.7 SE: 1.53 in
- 1.4 W Craig Beach: 1.45 in
- 5.1 S Craig Beach: 1.15 in
- 2.4 E Ravenna: 1.00 in
Richland County
- Mansfield 7.3 ENE: 3.17 in
- Mansfield: 2.37 in
- Shelby 0.8 SE: 2.28 in
- Mansfield: 2.17 in
- Shelby: 1.92 in
- Shiloh: 1.87
Sandusky County
- Fremont: 2.56 in
- Fremont 2.2 ENE: 2.25 in
Seneca County
- Bascom: 2.48 in
- Tiffin: 1.99 in
Stark County
- Louisville: 1.96 in
- Uniontown: 1.72 in
- Massillon: 1.42 in
- North Canton: 1.39 in
- Alliance: 1.00 in
Summit County
- Northfield: 3.80 in
- Sagamore Hills: 3.43 in
- Twinsburg: 3.17 in
- Fairlawn: 2.64 in
- Cuyahoga Falls 1.1 ESE: 2.29 in
- Akron-Canton Regional Arpt: 2.05
- Fairlawn 0.2 SW: 2.00 in
- Akron: 2.00 in
- Munroe Falls: 1.36 in
- Munroe Falls 0.7 NNE: 1.24 in
- Cuyahoga Falls 0.7 NE: 1.20 in
- Tallmadge: 1.13 in
- Barberton: 1.09
- Munroe Falls: 1.00 in
Trumbull County
- Warren: 4.22 in
- Orangeville: 2.72 in
- Mesopotamia: 2.50 in
- Mosquito Creek Lake: 2.48 in
- Champion Heights: 2.39 in
- Youngstown: 1.72 in
- Newton Falls: 1.25 in
- Newton Falls 0.6 N: 1.19 in
Wayne County
- Congress: 2.20 in
- Creston: 2.04 in
- Wooster: 1.47 in
- 2.8 E Creston: 1.27 in