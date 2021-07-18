Here's how much rain Northeast Ohio has seen over the past 3 days

The rain has left Northeast Ohio! We will see much drier weather for the second half of the weekend. However, the last 10 days have been VERY active.

On July 7, Cleveland Hopkins Airport was running nearly six inches below average yearly precipitation. This was mostly to blame for less snow than usual this winter.

Over the last 10 days (July 7-17), CLE received 7.18 inches of rain. That is a lot of rain too fast. In fact, that is a record.

Since July 1, 7.18" of rain has fallen at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, which is the most that's ever been recorded during this particular stretch!! Previous record was 5.34" in 1992. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 17, 2021

Warnings:

There are still flood warnings in effect for a few area rivers including Black River at Elyria affecting Lorain County, Portage River at Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties, Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station affecting Trumbull County and Huron River near Milan affecting Erie County.

How Much Rain?

The National Weather Service has compiled a list of rainfall reports from the last three days.

You may see a few locations more than once in the list below. These are slightly different reporting locations. You can see the exact locations, timing, providers and additional rainfall totals around Northeast Ohio by heading over to the NWS website.

Ashland County



Sullivan: 3.39 in

Nova: 2.59 in

Polk: 2.58 in

Ashland 1.60 in

Loudonville: 1.46 in

Perrysville: 1.36 in

Jeromesville: 1.28 in

Ashtabula County



Roaming Shores: 3.07 in

Rome: 3.06 in

Rock Creek: 2.88 in

Pierpont: 2.59 in

Ashtabula: 2.12 in

Harpersfield: 1.77 in

WSW Ashtabula: 1.11 in

Cuyahoga County



Parma: 2.73 in

Strongsville: 2.69 in

Shaker Heights: 2.54 in

Cleveland: 2.54 in

Moreland Hills: 2.44 in

Cleveland: 2.37 in

Highland Hills: 2.21 in

Brecksville: 2.18 in

Berea: 2.13 in

Rocky River: 2.12 in

Garfield Heights: 2.10 in

Linndale: 1.97 in

Parma: 1.94 in

Cleveland: 1.94 in

Brook Park: 1.93 in

Seven Hills: 1.91 in

Shaker Heights: 1.83 in

Lakewood: 1.77 in

Cleveland Heights: 1.70 in

Westlake: 1.68 in

South Euclid: 1.65 in

Chagrin Falls: 1.54 in

Westlake: 1.29 in

Walton Hills 1.16 in

The raging falls! Check out this video taken yesterday in Chagrin Falls after all the recent rain! 🌊

📸: Cindy Uveges pic.twitter.com/SyD1X0Rm2C — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) July 18, 2021

Erie County



Castalia: 3.41 in

Milan: 2.66 in

Sandusky: 2.48 in

Monroeville: 2.18 in

Vermilion: 2.15 in

Bellevue: 1.9 NE 1.94 in

Wakeman: 1.73 in

Huron: 1.70 in

Vermilion: 1.38 in

Sandusky: 1.30 in

Geauga County



Montville: 3.91 in

Bainbridge: 3.49 in

Hiram: 3.40 in

Chagrin Falls: 3.19 in

Middlefield: 3.02 in

South Russell: 2.89 in

Chesterland: 2.76 in

Auburn: 2.34 in

Madison: 2.29 in

Burton: 2.10 in

Chardon: 2.08 in

Madison: 2.06 in

Middlefield: 1.96 in

Chesterland: 1.96 in

Holmes County



Millersburg: 1.37 in

Huron County



Plymouth: 3.03 in

Norwalk: 2.14 in

Lake County



Kirtland: 2.89 in

Painesville: 2.04 in

Mentor: 1.73 in

Kirtland: 1.52 in

Eastlake: 1.33 in

Painesville: 1.16 in

Willoughby: 1.06 in

Mentor: 1.03 in

Wickliffe: 1.02 in

Lorain County



Vermilion: 2.1 S: 4.89 in

Wellington: 3.02 in

Kipton: 2.85 in

Wellington: 2.41 in

Lagrange: 2.40 in

Penfield: 2.40 in

North Ridgeville: 2.01 in

Lorain: Elyria 2.00 in

North Ridgeville: 1.93 in

Oberlin: 1.90 in

Avon Lake: 1.87 in

Lorain: 1.69 in

Amherst: 1.65 in

Sheffield Lake: 1.48 in

Avon: 1.38 in

Vermilion 1.7 NW: 1.25 in

Medina County



Homerville: 3.38 in

Medina: 3.26 in

Valley City: 3.09 in

Medina: 3.00 in

Sharon Township: 2.57 in

Hinckley: 2.23 in

Seville: 2.12 in

1.3 S Seville: 2.00 in

Brunswick: 1.96 in

Brunswick: 1.95 in

Rittman: 1.91 in

Wadsworth: 1.62 in

Seville: 1.50 in

Seville 2.9 NE: 1.41 in

Ottawa County



Port Clinton 6.8 W: 2.73 in

Danbury Twp: 2.05 in

Port Clinton: 2.02 in

Port Clinton: 2.5 W 1.75 in

Port Clinton: 1.65 in

Port Clinton: 5.5 ENE 1.46 in

Portage County



Mantua 1.0 NNW: 3.53 in

Hiram: 2.19

Ravenna: 2.16 in

Garrettsville: 1.96 in

Kent 1.5 W: 1.80

Rootstown: 1.69 in

Windham: 1.65 in

Ravenna 0.5 E: 1.63 in

Kent 3.6 NE: 1.55 in

Mogadore 4.7 SE: 1.53 in

1.4 W Craig Beach: 1.45 in

5.1 S Craig Beach: 1.15 in

2.4 E Ravenna: 1.00 in

Richland County



Mansfield 7.3 ENE: 3.17 in

Mansfield: 2.37 in

Shelby 0.8 SE: 2.28 in

Mansfield: 2.17 in

Shelby: 1.92 in

Shiloh: 1.87

Sandusky County



Fremont: 2.56 in

Fremont 2.2 ENE: 2.25 in

Seneca County



Bascom: 2.48 in

Tiffin: 1.99 in

Stark County



Louisville: 1.96 in

Uniontown: 1.72 in

Massillon: 1.42 in

North Canton: 1.39 in

Alliance: 1.00 in

Summit County



Northfield: 3.80 in

Sagamore Hills: 3.43 in

Twinsburg: 3.17 in

Fairlawn: 2.64 in

Cuyahoga Falls 1.1 ESE: 2.29 in

Akron-Canton Regional Arpt: 2.05

Fairlawn 0.2 SW: 2.00 in

Akron: 2.00 in

Munroe Falls: 1.36 in

Munroe Falls 0.7 NNE: 1.24 in

Cuyahoga Falls 0.7 NE: 1.20 in

Tallmadge: 1.13 in

Barberton: 1.09

Munroe Falls: 1.00 in

Trumbull County



Warren: 4.22 in

Orangeville: 2.72 in

Mesopotamia: 2.50 in

Mosquito Creek Lake: 2.48 in

Champion Heights: 2.39 in

Youngstown: 1.72 in

Newton Falls: 1.25 in

Newton Falls 0.6 N: 1.19 in

Wayne County

