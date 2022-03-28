Here's how much snow Northeast Ohio got during the last weekend of March

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service released the latest snowfall totals from the storm over the weekend.
January and February tried to make up for a warm December, but Cleveland is still 10 inches below the norm, and March isn't doing much to close the gap.
Akron is about 5 inches above the norm because of a couple of big snowstorms in January and February.
Ashtabula County
- East South Madison: 3.8 inches
- ESE Monroe Center: 3.4 inches
- Orwell: 2.4 inches
Geauga County
- S. Montville: 7.8 inches
Lake County
- NNE Kirkland Hills: 3.5 inches
Lorain County
- Elyria: 2.9 inches
Medina County
- ENE Brunswick: 5.2 inches
Trumbull County
- Cortland: 4 inches
- Newton Falls: 2.6 inches
