Here's how much snow Northeast Ohio got during the last weekend of March

Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 08:35:28-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service released the latest snowfall totals from the storm over the weekend.

January and February tried to make up for a warm December, but Cleveland is still 10 inches below the norm, and March isn't doing much to close the gap.

Cleveland average monthly snowfall.

Akron is about 5 inches above the norm because of a couple of big snowstorms in January and February.

Ashtabula County

  • East South Madison: 3.8 inches
  • ESE Monroe Center: 3.4 inches
  • Orwell: 2.4 inches

Geauga County

  • S. Montville: 7.8 inches

Lake County

  • NNE Kirkland Hills: 3.5 inches

Lorain County

  • Elyria: 2.9 inches

Medina County

  • ENE Brunswick: 5.2 inches

Trumbull County

  • Cortland: 4 inches
  • Newton Falls: 2.6 inches

