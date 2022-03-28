Here's how much snow Northeast Ohio got during the last weekend of March

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service released the latest snowfall totals from the storm over the weekend.

January and February tried to make up for a warm December, but Cleveland is still 10 inches below the norm, and March isn't doing much to close the gap.

Akron is about 5 inches above the norm because of a couple of big snowstorms in January and February.

Ashtabula County



East South Madison: 3.8 inches

ESE Monroe Center: 3.4 inches

Orwell: 2.4 inches

Geauga County



S. Montville: 7.8 inches

Lake County



NNE Kirkland Hills: 3.5 inches

Lorain County



Elyria: 2.9 inches

Medina County



ENE Brunswick: 5.2 inches

Trumbull County



Cortland: 4 inches

Newton Falls: 2.6 inches

