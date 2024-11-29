Here's what to expect from the winter storm that's hitting Northeast Ohio over the next few days

CLEVELAND — Friday marks the start of the first major lake effect snow storm of the season, with snow expected to fall over the coming days in the snow belt covering Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties with an expected several feet of snow in the coming days.

Here's the latest from News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill:

Here's what to expect from the winter storm over the next few days

Watches and Warnings



There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties until 10 a.m. Saturday.



There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Cuyahoga County until 10 a.m. Saturday.

A heavy snow squall will set up across parts of the warning area tonight. Heavy snow, one to two inches per hour, is likely where the snow band persists. Travel along the I-90 corridor could be very treacherous beginning Friday morning. Motorists should be prepared for dangerous road conditions in squalls.

Parking Bans

Some cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans as a precaution.



Richmond Heights will be under a parking ban until 11 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on the streets.

Mentor: A parking ban will be in effect until further notice. No parking is permitted on any city street.

Power outages

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.

