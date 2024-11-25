Here's your way-too-early Thanksgiving forecast

CLEVELAND — One of the busiest transportation weeks of the year is upon us, and at the forefront of people's minds is the weather as they travel for Thanksgiving. At the end of November, the weather can be as varied as Thanksgiving dinner — a little bit of everything.

Since records have been kept in Cleveland, we've seen 70 degrees, as well as 11.6 inches of snowfall on Thanksgiving. (No, not on the same day.) It is certainly a holiday that we need to keep close tabs on.

WEWS

Last year, the weather was quiet and mild, as highs topped off around 50 and no precipitation was recorded.

That does not look to be the case for this year.

Models are suggesting a bit of a messy Thursday for most of Ohio. This includes the chance for rain, rain/snow and even snow. Some slushy accumulations will be possible for the morning as it stands now on Monday. This is something we'll be watching closely.

Colder air will begin to move in for the end of the week through the weekend, which will ramp up the Lake Effect Snow Machine. It's too early to say exactly where and how much just yet, but I can say that some in the region will need a shovel and/or a snowblower soon.

