High Wind Warning Issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

A High Wind Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties are under the warning starting at midnight going into Saturday until midnight on Sunday:



Cuyahoga

Lake

Ashtabula

Lorain

The following counties are under the warning starting Saturday at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

Richland

Medina

Wayne

Erie

Huron

Ashland

The following counties are under the warning starting at midnight on Saturday through 8 p.m.:

Geauga

