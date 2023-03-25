High Wind Warning Issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

A High Wind Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The following counties are under the warning starting at midnight going into Saturday until midnight on Sunday:
- Cuyahoga
- Lake
- Ashtabula
- Lorain
The following counties are under the warning starting Saturday at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:
- Richland
- Medina
- Wayne
- Erie
- Huron
- Ashland
The following counties are under the warning starting at midnight on Saturday through 8 p.m.:
- Geauga
