High Wind Warning Issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday

Posted at 10:15 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 22:15:05-04

A High Wind Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties are under the warning starting at midnight going into Saturday until midnight on Sunday:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Lake
  • Ashtabula
  • Lorain

The following counties are under the warning starting Saturday at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.:

  • Richland
  • Medina
  • Wayne
  • Erie
  • Huron
  • Ashland

The following counties are under the warning starting at midnight on Saturday through 8 p.m.:

  • Geauga

