Wet & Windy Weekend: The heaviest rain is yet to come

SUMMARY: A cold front that moved through northeast Ohio on Thursday is now stalled and hanging out to our south around the Ohio River. Rain will be like in central and southern Ohio for Friday. As the front lifts back north as a warm front, rain chances will increase substantially tonight and into early on Saturday. Let's discuss everything to know for this weekend including the wind, the rain and the temperature swings.

ALERTS:

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued the entire viewing area starting Saturday morning and continuing through Saturday evening at 8 p.m. EDT. Plan for southwesterly winds 25 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph especially during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

A GALE WARNING is also in effect for the nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Maumee Bay to Willowick, and the open waters of Lake Erie from Maumee Bay to Willowick OH. Mariners should plan for Southwest gales to 40 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and waves 7 to 12 feet possible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County, Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station affecting Trumbull County, Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County, the Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County. Flooding is expected for all these creeks and rivers. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

WET WEEKEND:

Most of Friday will remain dry, a few evening showers will be possible. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity overnight, with some of the heaviest rain expected before sunrise. Plan for a soggy morning on Saturday with rain slowly decreasing throughout the day. While the afternoon/evening looks drier, there will still be a few lingering showers and even some wet flakes by Saturday evening.

Moderate to localized heavy rainfall may lead to a minor flood threat across the area. Several area rivers will rise to action stage and minor flooding will occur in basins that receive the highest rainfall totals. The ground is already saturated from recent rain and about 0.75 - 1.50 inches will be possible over the next 24 hours. Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about timing and coverage of the rain over the next day.

WINDY WEEKEND:

As the rain begins to decrease, winds will quickly increase Saturday morning across the area, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph likely. During the late morning into early afternoon hours, period of stronger wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph may occur. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

WARM START TO WEEKEND:

As the warm front lifts north, temperatures will respond and briefly climb back into the 50s and 60s. The warm up will not last long though, as the trailing cold front slides through, temperatures will drop throughout the day on Saturday. It will be colder by Saturday night and seasonable on Sunday -- with much drier weather!! Be sure to tune into News 5 Friday evening and early on Saturday morning for the latest information. We will also be updating this article!

