Over 110,000 without power in Northeast Ohio due to high winds, downed power lines, trees

There are over 110,000 FirstEnergy customers without power in Northeast Ohio, as of 4:26 p.m., according to the company’s outage website.

The following counties and number of people have been affected:



Ashtabula County - 15,607 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Cuyahoga County - 11,727 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Geauga County - 10,795 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Lake County - 5,893 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Lorain County - 1,971 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Medina County - 1,078 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Portage County - 16,773 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Stark County - 19,047 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Summit County - 10,336 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Richland County - 1,802 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Wayne County - 2,490 affected - Time of restoration unknown

Cuyahoga County

The Cleveland Police Department has closed Ontario Avenue and Prospect Avenue due to wind damage, the department confirmed with News 5.

Cleveland Public Power announced on Twitter that there are power outages from West 93rd Street to West 112th Street and Detroit Avenue to Lorain Avenue. There are crews on scene.

We have an outage from W. 93rd to W. 112th, from Detroit Ave. to Lorain Ave. Crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/uDWguNqRK0 — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) March 25, 2023

In Westlake, Center Ridge Road is closed between Columbia Road and King James road due to multiple poles breaking and arching, according to the Westlake Police Department. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Geauga County

The Chardon Fire Department is providing updates for all road closures and downed lines on their Twitter page. Click here to see the latest updates.

See continuing coverage of the severe weather and its impacts in Northeast Ohio here.

