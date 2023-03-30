High winds expected in Northeast Ohio this Saturday

CLEVELAND — Friday is going to be a BAD day for many across the Midwest and Mississippi Valley.

A major Severe Weather Outbreak is forecast to for areas from Southern Wisconsin, south through Iowa, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. Intense and widespread severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of a strong low pressure and a cold front moving out of the Rocky Mountains on Friday afternoon.

Damaging straight-line wind gusts could exceed 70 mph, especially across eastern Iowa and western Illinois. But what is more concerning: extremely large and long-lived tornadoes are possible as well, especially near the Missouri Bootheel, Western Tennessee and Northeast Missouri.

The severe weather threat will then shift east into Ohio on Saturday. The good news is the storms should drastically weaken by the time they reach us Saturday early to mid-morning.

Still, a line of storms could produce isolated wind gusts close to 60 mph as they move through early Saturday. Strong non-thunderstorm winds are likely through Friday night through the day on Saturday as this massive storm system moves through the Great Lakes.

We could see wind gusts approach or exceed 50 mph from Friday evening through at least Saturday early afternoon. It's a similar scenario to last Saturday. Power outages would be possible along with some tree damage.

