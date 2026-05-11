HOPEFULLY the last Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning of the season across Northeast Ohio

Yep, you know the drill. Bring in those plants, or cover them, as another frost and/or freeze will be possible across Northeast Ohio Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

News 5

A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the region beginning at midnight through 8 a.m. Tuesday, including:



Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Holmes

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Wayne

Inland areas of Ashtabula County have been put under a Freeze Warning from midnight through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

News 5

As skies will be mostly clear overnight and winds will be light, most areas will see mid-30s overnight lows, prompting the frost concern. Areas along the Pennsylvania border will be slightly colder, with the lower 30s possible tonight.

So you might see some frost on the windshield if you're out early on Tuesday. Thankfully, we will warm up quickly, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday afternoon.

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