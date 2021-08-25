Hot, humid, rainy with a chance of severe weather: Northeast Ohio's weather roller coaster continues

CLEVELAND — The weather roller coaster continues for Northeast Ohio today. The first few days this week have been mostly about the major heat and humidity, but flooding rain enters the picture Wednesday.

The hottest weather so far this week happened yesterday with temperatures climbing to 91 degrees in Cleveland and out at the Akron-Canton Airport. When you factored in the humidity, heat index values were close to 100 for some.

The pattern has changed today with the threat for dangerous heat decreasing a bit, but the threat for heavy rain and flooding increasing. We have already had a few rounds of heavy rain and storms during the morning that caused some flooding issues.

News 5 Cleveland

In fact, our Power of 5 Radar estimates between two to three inches of rain already fell today up around Avon and Elyria in Lorain county. Power of 5 Radar is also estimating between three and 4.5 inches of rain just from today around Hartland and New London in Huron County. This prompted Flood Advisories up around Erie, Huron and Lorain counties. Remember to take any flood threat seriously and never drive across a flooded road.

A line of showers and storms will roll through during the afternoon with the highest impacts likely between 1 to 5 p.m. The main two threats would be heavy rain that could lead to a few more flooding issues and maybe one or two wind gusts that could briefly be around 50 to 60 mph. The Storm Prediction Center does include just about all of Northeast Ohio under a marginal threat for severe weather today.

One positive thing about today's storms and heavy rain will be the fact that temperatures will be several degrees cooler than yesterday in areas that pick up the heavy rain. The storm threat decreases a bit for Thursday, but that means more heat with temps back up to near 90 degrees and heat index readings close to triple digits.

News 5 Cleveland

Watch out for storms today and be prepared for more heat building tomorrow!

