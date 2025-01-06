Another round of snow is coming to Northeast Ohio on Monday and is impacting our southern communities.

Meteorologist Trent Magill provided an update after Good Morning Cleveland.

How Monday's snow could impact you

Winter Weather Advisories

Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties have a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Monday.

Impacts

The rest of the viewing area should expect three inches or less.

This morning's commute could be slippery or slick, with temperatures around 20 degrees.

Ways to stay safe

Be prepared for power outages, as high winds and snow could cause damage to trees and power lines.

If you must drive, make sure to have a winter storm kit in your vehicle consisting of the following items: Booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also, take water and a first aid kit.

School closings

Power outages

Traffic impacts

