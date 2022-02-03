'If you don't have to be out traveling then stay home': Troopers assist motorists during winter storm

CLEVELAND — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are assisting motorists across the state as snow continues to impact road conditions.

According to Lt. Nathan Dennis, troopers have responded to more than 400 crashes and have assisted more than 600 motorists across the state.

"Our primary focus is to ensure the safety of everybody out on the roadways," Dennis said.

Dennis said that the entire state has been impacted by bad road conditions and is asking anyone who can stay home to do so.

"Obviously statewide we're coming across issues in regards to weather. Whether that be snow in the very north or ice in the middle of the state," Dennis said.

Troopers across the state are on patrol to help any motorists that get stranded so that nobody will be stuck in the cold.

If you do have to be on the roads and get stranded, you can call #677 and a trooper will be there to help you.

