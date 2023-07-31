It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a Supermoon times two

You have most likely heard the expression, "Once in a Blue Moon"; well in the month of August, we will have one.

A Blue Moon is the second full moon within a calendar month.

The first full moon will take place on August 1 and will be called "Sturgeon Moon", the name given to the full moon in the month of August. The second one will take place on August 30, and this will be the "Blue Moon". The interesting thing about these two full moons is that they both will be Supermoons!

A Supermoon is a full moon that is closer to Earth, so it looks bigger and brighter in the sky compared to an average full moon. The orbit of the moon is not a perfect circle, it is more of an ellipse, so it gets closer and further from the Earth at times throughout the month. The moon will appear about 16% brighter than an average Full Moon.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won't happen again until 2037.

