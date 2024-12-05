It's here. Near blizzard conditions impact Northeast Ohio

News 5's meteorologists have been preparing you for near blizzard conditions all week, and that time has arrived.

Forecast

A strong arctic cold front brought bursts of heavy snow along with wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

Driving will be treacherous as the heavy snow moves by.

Accumulations of one to three inches can be expected with the front.

Also, be prepared for scattered power outages.

The wind chill is in the single digits to start the day

Warnings

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties through 4 a.m. Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lorain, Medina, and Mahoning counties through 4 a.m. Friday.

School Closings

School closings continue to roll in. Click here to see if your school is closed.

Power outages

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

I-90

Speed limits have been reduced to 50 mph in Lake County due to snowfall.

How you can get help from cities, counties, and even ODOT when your property is damaged

The snow belt has packed a powerful punch in more ways than one.

As snowplows clear the streets, all that snow gets thrown to the side and sometimes slams into mailboxes.

When snowplows strike! How you can get help from cities, counties, and even ODOT when your property is damaged

RELATED: When snowplows strike!

However, there are ways you can get some assistance with needed repairs.

People in Painesville Township can fill out forms off its website for mailbox repair and/or to get help putting up a snow barrier for their boxes.

In the city of Ashtabula, you can call Public Works at 440-993-7036, and they’ll help with damages caused by city plows. In Ashtabula County, call the County Highway Department at 440-576-3707, which says it will do standard replacements for what its plows damaged. ODOT told us you can fill out a damage report on its site in the same area where pothole damage claims are made; just select the damage to mailbox section.

Send us photos, videos and reports of the weather

Please stay safe - do not put yourself in danger to get a photo or video of severe weather. You can email photos and short videos to 5pics@wews.com, and email storm reports and information to newsdesk@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter