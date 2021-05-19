It's shaping up to be a hot weekend: Near-record temps expected across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — There's an incoming heatwave expected this weekend.

Prepare for unseasonably warm temperatures building into Northeast Ohio over the next few days with near record heat possible by Friday!

A ridge of high pressure will remain strong and in charge through the weekend keeping the heat intense and rain chances on the low side.

Friday's record high for Cleveland is 89 degrees set back in 1941. The forecasted high temperature for Cleveland Friday is around 87 degrees—about 15 degrees above normal!

So through the weekend, it's feeling more like July instead of May!

That means you may want to think about planning that picnic in the park or checking out one of the nice Northeast Ohio beaches with flip-flops, shades and sunscreen of course!

Looks like temps will briefly get cooler early next week with a better shot of rain and storms.

